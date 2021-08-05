Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $250.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Etsy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Etsy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $223.65.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $202.10 on Monday. Etsy has a twelve month low of $103.06 and a twelve month high of $251.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.99, for a total value of $182,297.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,354.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total transaction of $194,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,492 shares of company stock valued at $7,274,278 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Etsy by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $753,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,817,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,940,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,962,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 931,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,756,000 after buying an additional 227,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

