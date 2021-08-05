Eukles Asset Management Boosts Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Eukles Asset Management raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,272,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,941,000 after buying an additional 1,668,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,758,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,425,000 after buying an additional 1,644,879 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,358,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,374,000 after buying an additional 1,006,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,785,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,410,000 after purchasing an additional 880,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

OHI traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $35.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,769,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,777. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 82.97%.

OHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.23.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $917,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,772,533.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,755 shares of company stock valued at $64,134. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

