Eukles Asset Management Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 131.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

GILD traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.30. 5,529,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,546,771. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $70.40. The firm has a market cap of $86.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

