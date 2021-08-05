Eukles Asset Management Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the second quarter worth $970,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the second quarter valued at $742,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Graco by 19.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 35,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Graco by 5.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

GGG traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.76. 469,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,378. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.63. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $80.48.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.01 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

