Eukles Asset Management Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Eukles Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,966,000 after acquiring an additional 371,073 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,671,000 after purchasing an additional 264,123 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,402,000 after buying an additional 369,295 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,233,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,787,000 after buying an additional 19,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,503,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,982,000 after buying an additional 144,610 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $105.82. The company had a trading volume of 696,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,354. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $108.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.40.

