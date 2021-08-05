Eukles Asset Management Purchases 1,842 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Cboe Global Markets comprises about 2.0% of Eukles Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 24.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,074 shares in the company, valued at $19,558,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $114,156.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,664.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,612 shares of company stock valued at $4,400,471. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBOE has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.00. 492,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,191. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.31. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $77.63 and a one year high of $124.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 31.88%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

