Eukles Asset Management Raises Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,725 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $199,789.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.40. 1,949,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,438,606. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

