Euronav (EURN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). Euronav had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $92.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.74 million. On average, analysts expect Euronav to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:EURN opened at $8.15 on Thursday. Euronav has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $10.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Euronav’s payout ratio is 3.56%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EURN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. ING Group downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Euronav stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

