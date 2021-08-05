Everest Trading Up 25.6% This Week (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. One Everest coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000830 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Everest has traded up 25.6% against the dollar. Everest has a total market capitalization of $37.22 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00048770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00102895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00146347 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,388.65 or 0.99877966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002761 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $329.16 or 0.00856388 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Everest launched on December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

