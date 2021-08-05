Everspin Technologies (MRAM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Everspin Technologies to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 17.16%.

MRAM opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $108.70 million, a P/E ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Everspin Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $8.82.

In other Everspin Technologies news, insider Aparna Oka sold 4,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $27,228.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,770 shares of company stock worth $39,031. 16.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Everspin Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) by 98.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,262 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Everspin Technologies worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

