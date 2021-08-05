Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) and SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Head to Head Contrast

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) and SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Everspin Technologies and SkyWater Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everspin Technologies -17.16% -39.14% -21.31% SkyWater Technology N/A N/A N/A

25.7% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Everspin Technologies and SkyWater Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everspin Technologies $42.03 million 2.59 -$8.51 million ($0.45) -12.53 SkyWater Technology $140.44 million 5.63 -$20.62 million N/A N/A

Everspin Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SkyWater Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Everspin Technologies and SkyWater Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everspin Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A SkyWater Technology 0 0 4 0 3.00

SkyWater Technology has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.46%. Given SkyWater Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SkyWater Technology is more favorable than Everspin Technologies.

Summary

SkyWater Technology beats Everspin Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM. The company provides its products for applications, including data center, industrial, medical, automotive, aerospace, and transportation markets. It serves original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers through a direct sales channel and a network of representatives and distributors. Everspin Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc. manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

