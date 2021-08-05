EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.47 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. EVO Payments updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
EVOP stock opened at $26.78 on Thursday. EVO Payments has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.89.
Several research analysts recently commented on EVOP shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.
About EVO Payments
EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.
