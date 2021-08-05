Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $217.57 Million

Equities analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) will post $217.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $213.60 million and the highest is $220.32 million. Evolent Health reported sales of $264.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year sales of $870.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $858.25 million to $878.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $991.27 million, with estimates ranging from $976.80 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $215.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 26.79%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolent Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Shares of EVH stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,718. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.93. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $23.95.

In related news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 25,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $576,190.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,614 shares of company stock worth $2,454,147 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. 93.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

