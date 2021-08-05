Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Citigroup

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AQUA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evoqua Water Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.22.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $35.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.37 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $369.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.15 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 12,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $436,103.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,489,219. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQUA. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,392,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,534,000 after purchasing an additional 192,916 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,257,000 after acquiring an additional 109,590 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 528.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,722,000 after acquiring an additional 708,099 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $567,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

