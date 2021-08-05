Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Director Sells $21,456.00 in Stock

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Director James L. L. Tullis sold 1,800 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $21,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:XGN opened at $11.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.16 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.51. Exagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 16.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Exagen Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Exagen in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Exagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.
About Exagen
Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
