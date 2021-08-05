Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Director Sells $23,919.00 in Stock

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Director James L. L. Tullis sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $23,919.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,153.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ XGN opened at $11.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.30. Exagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.16 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 16.41 and a quick ratio of 16.41.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exagen Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Exagen in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Exagen by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exagen during the first quarter valued at $1,871,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Exagen during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exagen during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exagen by 53.8% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 71,175 shares in the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

