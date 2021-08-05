ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Trading Up 31.5% This Week

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 17.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $942,826.62 and $12,977.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 31.5% against the dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001857 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 40.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000214 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00009785 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001010 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.