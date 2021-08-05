Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Cut by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $17,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $57.20. 15,129,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,484,928. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.58. The company has a market cap of $242.16 billion, a PE ratio of -18.28, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.