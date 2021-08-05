Eyenovia (EYEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Eyenovia to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

EYEN stock opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90. Eyenovia has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $7.72. The company has a market capitalization of $107.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eyenovia stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) by 246.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eyenovia were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP) platform technology. The company focuses on to develop clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.