Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 523.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,310 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,105 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,667,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Facebook by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,471,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $361.14. The company had a trading volume of 494,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,942,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.59. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FB. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,430,220 shares of company stock valued at $824,008,394. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

