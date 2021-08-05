Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 2.2% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 8,965 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 8,471 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist raised their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $21,800,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,430,220 shares of company stock valued at $824,008,394 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $362.20. 670,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,942,906. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $377.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $344.59.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

