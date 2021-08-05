Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Lifted by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,965 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 34.8% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after buying an additional 2,380,105 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 58.4% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,667,735,000 after buying an additional 2,086,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Facebook by 40.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,471,834,000 after buying an additional 1,437,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total value of $28,806,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total transaction of $92,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,414.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,430,220 shares of company stock worth $824,008,394 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $361.08. The stock had a trading volume of 633,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,942,906. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $377.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $344.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

