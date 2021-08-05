FantasyGold (FGC) Hits Market Capitalization of $53,282.18

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. During the last week, FantasyGold has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $53,282.18 and approximately $19.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FantasyGold coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FantasyGold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00048981 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00102133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00145389 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,677.70 or 0.99519540 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002745 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $330.78 or 0.00851109 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

FantasyGold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FantasyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FantasyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.