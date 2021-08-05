Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Fastenal by 52.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FAST. Morgan Stanley lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $55.45. 1,753,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,248,953. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $56.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

