Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Trading 9.9% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) traded up 9.9% during trading on Thursday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $121.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Fate Therapeutics traded as high as $94.41 and last traded at $94.24. 43,891 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 790,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.73.

FATE has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush cut Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.78.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $2,581,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $2,233,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -43.20 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.24.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 461.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 145.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.