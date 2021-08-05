FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 46.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,035 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 329.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total transaction of $1,485,059.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,365 shares of company stock valued at $15,325,618. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $1.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $277.11. 85,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $170.24 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $295.93.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

