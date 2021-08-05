Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $294.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.30 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Ferro stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.30. Ferro has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

FOE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. G.Research downgraded Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Gabelli reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ferro from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

