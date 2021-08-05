Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Cut to $178.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $194.00 to $178.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.30.

FIS stock opened at $128.77 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 919.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.38.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

