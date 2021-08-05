Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. owns and operates quick-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical(R) and Taco Cabana(R) brand names in the United States. The Company’s Pollo Tropical restaurants offer a wide selection of tropical and Caribbean inspired food. The Taco Cabana restaurants offer a wide selection of fresh Tex-Mex and traditional Mexican food. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRGI opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.75 million, a P/E ratio of -65.70 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.54.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $144.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.67 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. Research analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRGI. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 864.7% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 742,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000,000 after acquiring an additional 665,810 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 497.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 164,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,868,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,117,000 after buying an additional 128,118 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,688,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,027,000 after buying an additional 106,472 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 29.2% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 86,073 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

