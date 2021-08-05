Financial Consulate Inc. Invests $203,000 in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Financial Consulate Inc. owned 0.10% of Delta Apparel at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Delta Apparel by 2.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Delta Apparel by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Delta Apparel by 24,022.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Delta Apparel by 50.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:DLA opened at $32.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $35.26.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Delta Apparel had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $108.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

