Financial Contrast: Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) vs. BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY)

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) and Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

BrainsWay has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abiomed has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

44.7% of BrainsWay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Abiomed shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Abiomed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BrainsWay and Abiomed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrainsWay $22.06 million 6.24 -$5.39 million ($0.24) -34.88 Abiomed $847.52 million 17.72 $225.52 million $4.94 67.04

Abiomed has higher revenue and earnings than BrainsWay. BrainsWay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Abiomed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BrainsWay and Abiomed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrainsWay 0 0 5 0 3.00 Abiomed 1 1 2 0 2.25

BrainsWay currently has a consensus price target of $14.40, suggesting a potential upside of 72.04%. Abiomed has a consensus price target of $341.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3.03%. Given BrainsWay’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BrainsWay is more favorable than Abiomed.

Profitability

This table compares BrainsWay and Abiomed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrainsWay -19.44% -15.38% -10.40% Abiomed 26.61% 14.99% 13.29%

Summary

Abiomed beats BrainsWay on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BrainsWay Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain. The company primarily serves doctors, hospitals, and medical centers in the field of psychiatry. Brainsway Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

