Financial Contrast: Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) vs. EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO)

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) and EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Veritone and EVmo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritone -102.59% -105.85% -44.17% EVmo -75.41% -388.33% -78.68%

Veritone has a beta of 3.21, indicating that its stock price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVmo has a beta of 4.32, indicating that its stock price is 332% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.1% of Veritone shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.9% of Veritone shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Veritone and EVmo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritone $57.71 million 11.76 -$47.88 million ($1.73) -12.01 EVmo $7.62 million 8.68 -$3.50 million N/A N/A

EVmo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veritone.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Veritone and EVmo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritone 0 2 3 0 2.60 EVmo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Veritone presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 92.59%. Given Veritone’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Veritone is more favorable than EVmo.

Summary

Veritone beats EVmo on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data. It also provides media advertising agency services, including media planning and strategy, advertisement buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics directly to advertisers through outbound sales networking, and client and partner referrals, as well as indirectly through advertising agencies or marketing consultants. The company serves media and entertainment, government, legal and compliance, energy, and other vertical markets. It has a strategic relationship with Alteryx, Inc. to power the Alteryx analytic process automation platform with New, advanced AI capabilities. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About EVmo

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, a peer-to-peer booking platform that rents passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard and electric passenger vehicles, and transit vans to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in March 2021. EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

