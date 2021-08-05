Financial Contrast: ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) & Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC)

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) and Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ZIX and Beyond Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIX -3.55% 79.47% 6.30% Beyond Commerce -401.85% N/A -184.55%

ZIX has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Commerce has a beta of 4.99, indicating that its stock price is 399% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ZIX and Beyond Commerce, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIX 0 0 5 0 3.00 Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A

ZIX presently has a consensus target price of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 40.60%. Given ZIX’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ZIX is more favorable than Beyond Commerce.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.1% of ZIX shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.5% of ZIX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Beyond Commerce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZIX and Beyond Commerce’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIX $218.48 million 1.90 -$6.43 million $0.25 29.16 Beyond Commerce $4.19 million 2.07 -$10.42 million N/A N/A

ZIX has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Commerce.

Summary

ZIX beats Beyond Commerce on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery. It also provides Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions for small and medium businesses; information rights management, e-signatures, and secure file sharing solutions; and software-as-a-service cloud backup and recovery solutions. The company serves the healthcare, financial services, and insurance industries, as well as government sectors. Zix Corporation sells its services through a direct sales force and tele sales force; and a network of resellers and other distribution partners, including other managed service providers. The company was formerly known as ZixIt Corporation and changed its name to Zix Corporation in 2002. Zix Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Beyond Commerce

Beyond Commerce, Inc. operates as a provider of internet marketing analytics, technologies and services. Its focus is to develop, acquire, and deploy disruptive strategic software technology and market-changing business models through organic growth and acquisitions. The firm portfolio of companies includes: Service 800 and PathUX. The company was founded on January 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

