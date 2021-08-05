Financial Review: HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) versus CannaSys (OTCMKTS:MJTK)

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) and CannaSys (OTCMKTS:MJTK) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get HealthEquity alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for HealthEquity and CannaSys, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthEquity 0 4 7 1 2.75 CannaSys 0 0 0 0 N/A

HealthEquity presently has a consensus target price of $85.82, suggesting a potential upside of 19.24%. Given HealthEquity’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe HealthEquity is more favorable than CannaSys.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.0% of HealthEquity shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of HealthEquity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of CannaSys shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

HealthEquity has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CannaSys has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HealthEquity and CannaSys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthEquity $733.57 million 8.18 $8.83 million $1.22 58.99 CannaSys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HealthEquity has higher revenue and earnings than CannaSys.

Profitability

This table compares HealthEquity and CannaSys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthEquity 0.60% 5.95% 3.15% CannaSys N/A N/A N/A

Summary

HealthEquity beats CannaSys on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc. provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

About CannaSys

CannaSys, Inc. provides technology services for the cannabis industry. The company offers Citizen Toke, a text-message-based transaction and promotion platform focused on user acquisition and customer engagement for both regulated cannabis retailers and branded products companies. It also offers BumpUp Rewards, a membership rewards loyalty program designed for social media ties and an electronic solution for providing gifts, points, and discounts to friends and family; and CannaLIMS, a laboratory management information system product focuses on the cannabis marketplace. The company's products serve medical and recreational growers, dispensers, and customers. CannaSys, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.