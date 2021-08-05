FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.160-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $118 million-$122 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $257.31 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FireEye from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of FireEye from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEYE traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,058,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,665,567. FireEye has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.72.

In other FireEye news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,645.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $3,009,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,311,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,430,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

