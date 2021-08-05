First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to report $21.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.00 million. First Bank posted sales of $19.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bank will report full year sales of $87.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $87.20 million to $87.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $87.35 million, with estimates ranging from $86.40 million to $88.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. First Bank had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRBA. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after buying an additional 84,218 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 479,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 29,104 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 292,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 82,452 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 15,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 65,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Bank stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $13.52. The stock had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. First Bank has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $253.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.37%.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

