First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.15.

FCR.UN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of First Capital Realty to C$19.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

TSE FCR.UN traded up C$0.22 on Thursday, hitting C$17.91. 439,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,502. First Capital Realty has a 52-week low of C$11.59 and a 52-week high of C$18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of C$3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.95.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

