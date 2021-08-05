First Community Co. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Community in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Community’s FY2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FCCO. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of First Community stock opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. First Community has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $154.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.72.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. First Community had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 9.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Community by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 78,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Community by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 196,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 57,925 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in First Community by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 517,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after acquiring an additional 26,084 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Community by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Community by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

