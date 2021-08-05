First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $54.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.92% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FFIN. Truist increased their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $47.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.32. First Financial Bankshares has a 52 week low of $26.71 and a 52 week high of $52.49.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $49,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,248.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $1,031,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 33,111 shares of company stock worth $1,677,574. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.