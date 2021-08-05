First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.32

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$26.32 and last traded at C$26.24, with a volume of 2487617 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$38.50 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$34.29.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of C$17.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

In related news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 98,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total transaction of C$2,597,817.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,872,725 shares in the company, valued at C$155,022,909.10. Also, Director Peter St. George sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.76, for a total transaction of C$4,219,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 387,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,093,523.64.

About First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

