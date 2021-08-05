First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CFO Sells $1,162,211.40 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $1,162,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

First Solar stock opened at $92.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $59.52 and a one year high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $287,182,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 17.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,907,811 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,301,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,904 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in First Solar by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,948,000 after acquiring an additional 741,076 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 687,140 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,987,000 after acquiring an additional 287,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in First Solar by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 742,367 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,808,000 after acquiring an additional 286,957 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.35.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

