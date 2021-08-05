First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) Holdings Lowered by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,244 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,416,000 after purchasing an additional 12,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 13,287 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF stock opened at $32.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.11. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a 1 year low of $27.45 and a 1 year high of $32.92.

