First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Short Interest Up 18.2% in July

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ FSZ opened at $70.31 on Thursday. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $51.04 and a 1-year high of $70.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,327,000 after buying an additional 107,901 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 272.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 14,503 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter.

