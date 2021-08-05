FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.700-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.FirstEnergy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.400-$2.600 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FE traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.39. The company had a trading volume of 134,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,272,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.94. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.25.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.27%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.83.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

