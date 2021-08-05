FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FirstService Corporation offers property services to commercial, institutional and residential customers primarily in North America and internationally. Its operating segment consists of Commercial Real Estate Services, Residential Real Estate Services and Property Services. FirstService Corporation is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Get FirstService alerts:

FSV has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised FirstService from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities boosted their price target on FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. FirstService has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.83.

FirstService stock opened at $189.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.84. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of $112.68 and a fifty-two week high of $191.20. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 73.45 and a beta of 0.93.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstService will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FirstService by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in FirstService by 273.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in FirstService by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 205,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,247,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in FirstService by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 62,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after buying an additional 10,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in FirstService by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstService (FSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.