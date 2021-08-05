Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FSI. Citigroup raised Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Greenridge Global raised Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

NYSEAMERICAN FSI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,741. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Flexible Solutions International has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The stock has a market cap of $45.57 million, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Flexible Solutions International by 11.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 63,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 46.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 19,028 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 3,888.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 118,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 162,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 41,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

