FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Shares Down 0.4%

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR)’s share price fell 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.52 and last traded at $37.55. 536,121 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 859,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.70.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GUNR. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 399.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter.

