Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.45-1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.58-3.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.65 billion.Flowserve also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.450-$1.650 EPS.

Flowserve stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.89. The company had a trading volume of 612,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,203. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.77. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

FLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen upgraded Flowserve from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered Flowserve from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Flowserve from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flowserve from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flowserve presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

