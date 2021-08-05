Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) EVP Acquires $22,000.00 in Stock

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) EVP Thomas Buonaiuto bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $22,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of FFIC stock opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.86. Flushing Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $25.22.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). Flushing Financial had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.41%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FFIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 50.8% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 707,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,152,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

