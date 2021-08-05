FMC (NYSE:FMC) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $133.00 to $115.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. FMC traded as low as $97.88 and last traded at $97.90, with a volume of 2537 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.63.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,074,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,294,000 after purchasing an additional 452,341 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in FMC by 4.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,197,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,003,000 after acquiring an additional 218,461 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in FMC by 36.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,138 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in FMC by 0.4% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,852,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,518,000 after acquiring an additional 11,433 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FMC by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,715,000 after acquiring an additional 50,108 shares during the period. 86.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 11.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

About FMC (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

